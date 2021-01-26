comScore

People Go Nuts Over First Dogs Champ and Major Biden Frolicking at White House — But Not Everyone is Thrilled

By Tommy ChristopherJan 26th, 2021, 9:20 am

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

First Dogs Champ and Major Biden caused a sensation with their public debut on the White House grounds this week, but not everyone was gaga over the rollout — or at least, the coverage of it.

The presidential pooches were the subject of breathless coverage on Monday when photos of their move into the White House were released, and again when they were filmed taking in the sights and scents on the South Lawn of the White House, and yet again when their barking could be heard as President Joe Biden finished signing an executive order lifting the ban on transgender people in the military.

Those events generated tens of thousands of responses, many of them along the lines of all-caps giddiness or dog puns, or otherwise joining in the fun — including the official White House account, which retweeted the EO video with the hashtag #BuildBarkBetter.

But not everyone was crazy about the fur-ror. Over at Fox News, Laura Ingraham and contributor Raymond Arroyo conducted a segment claiming that the dog news is part of a plot to distract Americans from the “radical” policies of the Biden administration.

Over at conservative media watchdog site Newsbusters, the Media Research Center’s chronicler of what it sees as media bias, there were not one, not two, but three different articles complaining about the coverage. One key complaint had to do with ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir, who “ended the program by praising the canine addition as an achievement for shelter dogs, as if they were a new rung in the social justice hierarchy.”

If you thought that was ruff, wait until the Bidens get a cat.

