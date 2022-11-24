PETA Mocked for Asking People to Imagine Themselves as Thanksgiving Dinner: ‘Kill Turkeys Before They Rebel’

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) was roundly mocked on Twitter after the group asked people to imagine turkeys eating them on Thanksgiving.

Upwards of 40 million Turkeys were killed to feed Americans celebrating the holiday Thursday. Given PETA’s obvious stance on Thanksgiving, the group came for the cherished day with an ad intended to drum up sympathy for the birds.

PETA posted an image on Twitter showing a family of turkeys prepared to eat a human being.

“POV: The dinner tables turned & a family is gathering around your dead body to share why they’re thankful,” the group wrote.

POV: The dinner tables turned & a family is gathering around your dead body to share why they’re thankful. pic.twitter.com/CWKqLzZv1g — PETA (@peta) November 23, 2022

The post was roundly mocked:

so you’re saying we need to kill turkeys before they rebel https://t.co/HYQJc0gT0N — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) November 24, 2022

the turkeys must be destroyed before they rebel against us https://t.co/GH9xGzkan8 — Jerry Christmas 🎅🏼🎄 (@JerryDunleavy) November 24, 2022

Actually animals eat other animals alive. At least we give turkeys the courtesy of a quick death followed by preparation. https://t.co/rJIeoLwWMw — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 24, 2022

For an organization that has been so astonishingly terrible at their core mission they've created more meat-eaters than activists, you have to admire their stubborn dedication to changing absolutely nothing, passionately and arrogant, smug self-righteousness, year after year. https://t.co/qUl4FoocIj — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 24, 2022

Can’t stop laughing at the pregnant turkey mom’s bellybutton. https://t.co/iRQ52kf2WF — David Lytle (@davitydave) November 24, 2022

Yeah wow man, that would really suck. Good thing we evolved to be apex predators and not flightless birds. https://t.co/5MXOr7RGmR — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) November 24, 2022

why does the turkey have a baby bump and a belly button https://t.co/w0BGECctI7 — series of gj tubes (@katimcf) November 24, 2022

white birds eating a brown person? this feels racist https://t.co/Mxn9OS1v9n pic.twitter.com/TfgeUh2TJ0 — Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) November 24, 2022

Why do these weird turkeys have thumbs and belly buttons? Did PETA find this on 4chan? https://t.co/i6EkWRwrPN — Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) November 24, 2022

PETA has previously called killing and eating turkeys a “disgrace” while asking people to go vegan.

“Thanksgiving can be the scariest time of year if you’re a turkey. More than 45 million of these fascinating birds are killed to disgrace Thanksgiving tables each year,” the group posted on its website. “Regarded by many as little more than a holiday centerpiece, turkeys are as varied in personality as dogs and cats. They relish having their feathers stroked and like to chirp, cluck, and gobble along to their favorite tunes.”

