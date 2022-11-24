PETA Mocked for Asking People to Imagine Themselves as Thanksgiving Dinner: ‘Kill Turkeys Before They Rebel’
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) was roundly mocked on Twitter after the group asked people to imagine turkeys eating them on Thanksgiving.
Upwards of 40 million Turkeys were killed to feed Americans celebrating the holiday Thursday. Given PETA’s obvious stance on Thanksgiving, the group came for the cherished day with an ad intended to drum up sympathy for the birds.
PETA posted an image on Twitter showing a family of turkeys prepared to eat a human being.
“POV: The dinner tables turned & a family is gathering around your dead body to share why they’re thankful,” the group wrote.
The post was roundly mocked:
PETA has previously called killing and eating turkeys a “disgrace” while asking people to go vegan.
“Thanksgiving can be the scariest time of year if you’re a turkey. More than 45 million of these fascinating birds are killed to disgrace Thanksgiving tables each year,” the group posted on its website. “Regarded by many as little more than a holiday centerpiece, turkeys are as varied in personality as dogs and cats. They relish having their feathers stroked and like to chirp, cluck, and gobble along to their favorite tunes.”
