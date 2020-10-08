Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg stunned Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum when he went all the way there by asking why Vice President Mike Pence would share a presidential ticket with “a president caught with a porn star?”

During the pre-show for Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate, MacCallum asked Buttigieg about positions that Senator Kamala Harris took during the Democratic primaries that have since shifted.

“Can you give us some insight into what she might say to justify why she was for Medicare for All then, and is not for it now, for example?” MacCallum asked.

“Well there’s a classic parlor game of trying to find a little bit of daylight between running mates, and if people want to play that game, we could look into why an evangelical Christian like Mike Pence wants to be on a ticket with a president caught with a porn star,” Buttigieg said, and without pausing to let that grenade land, added “or how he feels about the immigration policy that he called unconstitutional before he decided to team up with Donald Trump.”

“If folks want to play that game, we could do it all night, but I think what most Americans want to hear about is, are our families going to be better protected than they have been by this president, who’s failed to secure America in the face of one of the most dangerous things ever to happen to our country?” Buttigieg said, to several seconds of silence from his interviewers.

Buttigieg is referring to Trump’s extramarital affair with the porn star known as Stormy Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford. Trump directed a hush money payment to Daniels in order to keep the story from becoming public just before the 2016 presidential election.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]