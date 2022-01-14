Pete Doocy Asks at Briefing: ‘What’s the Point’ of Sending Masks That Can Only Be Used Once

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy questioned a Biden administration effort to send masks to Americans who want them, asking “what’s the point” if they can only be worn once.

At Friday’s press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki introduced FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell for an update and to take questions from reporters.

This week, President Joe Biden announced a plan to send masks to all Americans.

He said that “next week we’ll announce how we are making high-quality masks available to American people — the American people for free.”

“I know we all wish that we could finally be done with wearing masks. I get it. But they are a really important tool to stop the spread, especially of the highly transmittable omicron variant,” Biden added.

Doocy expressed skepticism about the program, asking “So what’s the point of now sending N95 or KN95 masks out to Americans, if a lot of those masks are just single daily use, like, somebody wears it once? Then what?”

“Masks save lives, I think, is the important thing here, and we want to make sure that everybody has the tools and resources that they need in order to protect themselves and their families,” Criswell replied.

Doocy is technically correct that many N95 and KN95 masks are sold as single-use products, but two years into the pandemic, it is widely known that experts say the masks can be reused. If the mask is to be worn sporadically, it can last several days.

Additionally, the Biden administration has yet to announce the specifics of the plan, including how many masks each American would be eligible to request and at what interval.

The announcement about the masks comes on the heels of another important announcement about Covid measures: that in addition to the 500 million home tests that are set to begin going out this month, the administration has arranged for an additional 500 million tests that Americans can have sent to their homes.

