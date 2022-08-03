Peter Navarro Sued by Justice Department for Allegedly Using Private Email Account for Official WH Business

Former Trump administration trade advisor Peter Navarro has been sued by the Justice Department for allegedly using a private email account to conduct business while he was in the White House.

The Associated Press reported the suit was filed Wednesday and alleged Navarro used a ProtonMail account to send and receive government-related messages.

Per the AP:

The lawsuit in federal court in Washington claims Navarro used at least one “non-official” email account — a ProtonMail account — to send and receive emails. The legal action comes just weeks after Navarro was indicted on criminal charges after refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The civil cases alleges that by using the unofficial email account, Navarro failed to turn over presidential records to the National Archives and Records Administration. The Justice Department is asking a federal judge for an order “authorizing the recovery of any Presidential records in the possession, custody, and/or control of Mr. Navarro.” The suit also seeks unspecified damages.

The lawsuit also accused Navarro of “wrongfully retaining Presidential records that are the property of the United States, and which constitute part of the permanent historical record of the prior administration.”

ProtonMail is a popular email provider, given its encryption services and the fact it is headquartered in neutral Switzerland.

The email provider touts Swiss law as a pitch to potential users on its website.

“Proton is based in Switzerland,” the company says. “This means all user data is protected by strict Swiss privacy laws. We are a neutral and safe haven for your personal data, committed to defending your freedom.”

Navarro is currently facing two counts of contempt of Congress after he ignored a subpoena to speak to the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack.

Like Steve Bannon, who was recently convicted on the same charges, he faces anywhere between 30 days to one year behind bars for each count.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com