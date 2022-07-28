Former President Donald Trump’s top trade advisor and MAGA loyalist, Peter Navarro has a new book releasing in September and a sneak peek revealed he is already dreaming up his ideal cabinet for Trump in 2025.

This dream cabinet for Trump’s second term includes returning choices such as former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson for the Department of Health and Human Services and former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Kash Patel for Director of National Intelligence. Navarro’s list also included new faces like former New York State judge turned Fox News host, Jeanine Pirro to head the Department of Justice as Attorney General.

Pirro, one of the cohosts of The Five, regularly makes controversial statements, recently deciding to ignore the separation of church and state claiming that the United States was “founded on Judeo-Christian Ethics.”

Navarro argues in his book that Trump was weighed down by “bad personnel” during his term in the presidential office and intends to avoid this next term, assuming Trump wins in 2024.

The former Trump advisor will be releasing his new book two months before he is set to appear in court for his contempt of Congress trial. Last month, Navarro pleaded not guilty to two charges of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots.

Navarro has claimed that he is protected by executive privilege having been in close proximity to Trump. The former Trump advisor will have to put his book tour on halt as the November trial date will coincide with his plans. If he is convicted, Navarro could face up to two years behind bars, according to the DOJ.

Trump’s 2024 chances seem strong in Navarro’s eyes, who maintains hope that he will be able to reprise his role in the administration come 2025.

Navarro’s dream cabinet proposals also included former Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) as Secretary of Transportation, Ken Cuccinelli to reprise his role heading the Department of Homeland Security, and Oracle CEO Safra Catz or Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, as ambassador to the United Nations.

