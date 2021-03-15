PayPal co-founder and billionaire investor Peter Thiel donated $10 million to a super PAC devoted to supporting author J.D. Vance for a possible run for the Senate.

Bryan Lanza, a communications adviser for the Protect Ohio Values PAC, confirmed the donation to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The PAC is encouraging Vance, author of the bestselling memoir Hillbilly Elegy, to run as a Republican in order to replace outgoing Senator Rob Portman.

“We’re a network of grassroots conservatives committed to electing a Senator who will stand for and defend Ohio’s values in Washington, DC,” the group says on their website. “We believe J. D. Vance is the right man for the job and we are signing up supporters and raising funds to demonstrate a groundswell of support in the Buckeye State.”

Lanza also told the Enquirer that the PAC also received a “significant contribution” from hedge fund manager and conservative mega-donor Robert Mercer.

Years ago, Vance worked for Thiel as a member of the Mithril Capital Management investment firm. Thiel financially backed Vance when he launched Narya Capital, a fund focused on investing in tech startups outside Silicon Valley.

Vance previously considered running for the U.S. Senate back in 2018, but he ultimately chose not to challenge Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

