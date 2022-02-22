Phil Mickelson has apologized for comments he made which rationalized working with human rights violator Saudi Arabia in return for leveraging the PGA for more money.

For an upcoming book, Michelson, 51, admitted to author Alan Shipnuck that Saudis are not the most ethical business partners.

Shipnuck revealed the comments last week from the defending PGA Championship winner.

Mickelson specifically referenced the 2018 Saudi royal family-sanctioned murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi while discussing an opportunity to help grow a Saudi league.

“They’re scary motherf—ers to get involved with,” Mickelson said in a November interview with the author. “They killed [Jamal Khashoggi] and have a horrible record on human rights… They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

The six-time major winner was reportedly exploring joining a Saudi league in an attempt to compel the PGA to loosen restrictions on how golfers are allowed to profit from their play.

His comments were met with an immediate backlash.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mickelson apologized for the comments in a lengthy message he posted on Twitter.

Mickelson said, “Although it doesn’t look this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been with the best interest of golf, my peers, sponsors, and fans.”

The golfer also claimed his comments to Shipnuck were “off the record.”

He said:

There is the problem of off record comments being shared out of context and without my consent, but the bigger issue is that I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions. It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I’m beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this.

Citing a need for change in golf, Mickelson stated, “I apologize for anything I said that was taken out of context. The specific people I have worked with are visionaries and have only been supportive. More importantly they passionately love golf and share my drive to make the game better.

He concluded that he will be taking “time away” from the sport:

Despite my belief that some changes have already been made within the overall discourse, I know I need to be accountable. For the past 31 years I have lived a very public life and I have strived to live up to my own expectations, be the role model the fans deserve, and be someone that inspires others. I’ve worked to compete at the highest level, be available to media, represent my sponsors with integrity, engage with volunteers and sign every autograph for my incredible fans. I have experienced many successful and rewarding moments that I will always cherish, but I have often failed myself and others too. The past 10 years I have felt the pressure and stress slowly affecting me at a deeper level. I know I have not been my best and desperately need some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.

