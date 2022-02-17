Phil Mickelson Spins Murder of Jamal Khashoggi Into Reason for Joining Saudi-Financed Golf League

Phil Mickelson admitted that Saudi Arabia has a terrible human rights record, but he said that working in the country offers him a chance to advance professional golf.

Even the murder of Saudi reporter and dissident Jamal Khashoggi was not enough to deter Lefty from doing business with a new golf league financed by the Middle Eastern country. U.S. intelligence agencies reported last year that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the assassination of Khashoggi, who had been a reporter for the Washington Post.

On Thursday, ESPN reported Mickelson took to the sands to grow the sport of golf overseas, and in spite of the Khashoggi killing and other atrocities.

Mickelson, when speaking with an author for an upcoming book, spoke about his work in the country, and called Saudis “scary motherf—ers.”

The defending PGA Tour champion commented specifically on the 2018 slaying of Khashoggi, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach noted:

“They’re scary motherf—ers to get involved with,” the golfer told Alan Shipnuck, who posted an excerpt of his upcoming book, “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar,” on the Fire Pit Collective website Thursday. “… They killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights,” Mickelson continued, in an interview that Shipnuck said took place in November. “They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

Schlabach reported Mickelson is “one of the most high-profile PGA Tour players linked to the new circuit that will purportedly be funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the nation’s sovereign wealth fund, which has an estimated worth of $500 billion.”

Mickelson reportedly told Shipnuck he knows 20 players who are interested in playing in the Saudi Super Golf League, which would be part of the Asian Tour. ESPN reported the PGA would not be offering a comment.

Mickelson’s statements did draw a muted rebuke from fellow professional golfer Justin Thomas.

“Seems like a bit of a pretty, you know, egotistical statement,” Thomas stated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com