Phil Mickelson, Who Admitted Saudis Kill Gays and Journalists, Joins Their Upstart Golf League

Phil Mickelson will join the LIV golf tour, months after it was reported he called Saudi Arabians “scary motherfuckers” who kill people for being gay and also murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

According to Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post, Lefty will join the Greg Norman-fronted league. He will play this week in London at the Centurion Club for the tour’s inaugural event.

The Great White Shark has landed his biggest fish: Phil Mickelson signs w/ Greg Norman’s Saudi-backed LIV Golf and will tee it up this week, @nypostsports has learned exclusively. #PGATOUR — NYPost_Cannizzaro (@MarkCannizzaro) June 6, 2022

Cannizzaro reports:

It’s unknown what Mickelson was offered to join, but sources told The Post that negotiations between LIV Golf and Mickelson’s camp had been ongoing and there was a point last week that LIV believed Mickelson was on board. That negotiation was finally completed Monday.

Norman commented Mickelson’s presence on the tour will help launch professional golf into “a new era.”

“Phil Mickelson is unequivocally one of the greatest golfers of this generation,’’ Norman said. “His contributions to the sport and connection to fans around the globe cannot be overstated and we are grateful to have him. He strengthens an exciting field for London where we’re proud to launch a new era for golf.”

Mickelson, pictured above during a practice round for the PIF Saudi International tournament in Al, Murooj, Saudi Arabia in February, will join a host of familiar faces in London beginning Thursday.

Dustin Johnson has signed on, and Kevin Na announced on Twitter Saturday he had resigned from the PGA to join the league.

This was a very difficult decision for me. I hope my fans will continue to support me wherever I choose to play. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/3Vp2e7cPfH — Kevin Na (@kevinna915) June 4, 2022

Money is apparently the main draw for those joining an upstart golf league funded by alleged killers. Johnson’s decision to play in the LIV will reportedly pay him more than Tiger Woods has earned on the course in more than two decades.

Dustin Johnson will reportedly make more money for joining the LIV Golf Tour than Tiger Woods — or any other pro golfer — has earned in his entire PGA Tour career. (h/t @billsperos) pic.twitter.com/Jmp46pD5bs — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 5, 2022

Money talks.

Mickelson had previously expressed reservations about the league in the bluntest terms during conversations with author Alan Shipnuck.

“They’re scary motherfuckers to get involved with,” Mickelson told Shipnuck last November. “They killed [Khashoggi] and have a horrible record on human rights… They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

Mickelson later apologized for the comments, and withdrew from last month’s PGA Championship in Tulsa. He also missed the Masters in April.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com