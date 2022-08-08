PHOTO DUMP: Trump Flushed Documents Down the White House Toilet, Shocking Pictures Reveal

News observers might remember earlier this year when New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was getting a ton of buzz over a preview of Confidence Man, her upcoming book on Donald Trump’s presidency. Much of the commotion revolved around the absurd, yet predictable — hilarious, yet tragic — report that Trump, as commander in chief, had a habit of flushing White House documents down the toilet.

The much–mocked report — originally from Axios’ Mike Allen — stated that White House staff occasionally discovered wads of printed paper clogging the toilets, and Trump was presumed responsible. Of course, Trump denied destroying documents meant for preservation by the National Archives, and he railed against the media over the story as per usual.

Now, Haberman has obtained photos of those torn-up White House documents, which she shared with Axios.

“A Trump White House source recently provided PHOTOS of paper with Trump’s handwriting in two different toilets,” Haberman posted on Twitter. “On the left is a White House toilet, the word ‘qualified’ and a capital I visible. On the left, a toilet from a Trump trip overseas. Under the presidential records act, documents generated by and sent to presidents are to be preserved by the office. Trump’s habit of ripping paper that had to be taped back up was known; his habit of discarding them was not.”

Here’s the response Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich offered to Axios:

You have to be pretty desperate to sell books if pictures of paper in a toilet bowl is part of your promotional plan. We know…there’s enough people willing to fabricate stories like this in order to impress the media class — a media class who is willing to run with anything, as long as it anti-Trump.

