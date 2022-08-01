Photo of Trump, Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Laughing it Up at LIV Tournament Goes Viral

By Ken MeyerAug 1st, 2022, 12:38 pm
 

Trump, Carlson, Greene

There’s an old adage that a picture’s worth a thousand words. Judging by the visceral reactions to a photo of Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson, and Marjorie Taylor-Greene at the former president’s golf course, that proverb might be true.

The Fox News host and the Republican Georgia congresswoman joined Trump at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course as he hosted the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour over the weekend. Despite the controversy surrounding the event and the less-than-spectacular numbers it had for attendance and ticket prices, Trumpism still carried the day as Carlson and Greene laughed with Trump as chants of “Let’s go Brandon” — the euphemistic insult for President Joe Biden — broke out.

The Daily Mail reported on the chumminess between Trump, Carlson and Greene while the tournament unfolded, and their article included a photo of the 3 having a happy time together.

Photo via Richard Harbus for Daily Mail

That photo spread through Twitter on Monday, and since Trump, Carlson and Greene are all deeply-polarizing figures who were attending a controversial event, news watchers had quite a few things to say about the picture.

