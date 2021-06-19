PHOTOS: America Celebrates Juneteenth for the First Time as a New National Holiday

Waizeru Johnson (R) holds the hand of her groom dances as she walks past a people celebrating the Juneteenth holiday at the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC on June 19, 2021. – The US on June 17 designated Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the country, a federal holiday with President Joe Biden urging Americans “to learn from our history.” – (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
GALVESTON, TX – JUNE 19: Spectators watch Juneteenth Parade commemorating the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 2021 in Galveston, Texas. Juneteenth celebrations, now recognized as a federal holiday, are taking place around the country in recognition of the emancipation of African-American slaves. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)
GALVESTON, TX – JUNE 19: Motorcyclists march during Juneteenth Parade commemorating the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 2021 in Galveston, Texas. Juneteenth celebrations, now recognized as a federal holiday, are taking place around the country in recognition of the emancipation of African-American slaves. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)
TULSA, OK – JUNE 19: A father and son take a selfie at the Black Wall Street Memorial during the Juneteenth Festival in the Greenwood District on June 19, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Juneteenth celebrations, now recognized as a federal holiday, are taking place around the country in recognition of the emancipation of African-American slaves. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
A George Floyd statue by artist Chris Carnabuci is unveiled as part of Juneteenth celebrations in Brooklyn, New York on June 19, 2021. – The US on June 17 designated Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the country, a federal holiday with President Joe Biden urging Americans “to learn from our history.” (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 19: A band plays in front of the Martin Luther King Junior Center before participating in a parade to celebrate Juneteenth on June 19, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States and the Juneteenth National Independence Day became the 12th legal federal holiday signed in June 17th, 2021. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)
ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND – JUNE 19: Local resident Janice Lloyd points to a quote that reads “We out” on her T-shirt as she watches a parade to celebrate Juneteenth on June 19, 2021 in Annapolis, Maryland. Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States and the Juneteenth National Independence Day became the 12th legal federal holiday signed on June 17th, 2021. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
