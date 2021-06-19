PHOTOS: America Celebrates Juneteenth for the First Time as a New National Holiday

Americans celebrated Juneteenth on Saturday for the first time since President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday designating it as a new national holiday.

June 19th, 1865 marks the date — about two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation — that slaves in Galveston, Texas finally got the news that they were free. Juneteenth has been celebrated in many states for years, but this year marks the first time it will be recognized as an official federal holiday.

Below is a collection of photos and videos from Juneteenth celebrations around the country.

Celebrate freedom. Learn from the past. Strive for a brighter future.#Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/xxA0jBKZ2k — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) June 19, 2021

This post has been updated with additional images.

