A U.S. Capitol Police officer is citing the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 in a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, who he accuses of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that left him injured.

The Hill reported officer Marcus J. Moore has filed a lawsuit against Trump in the U.S. District Court for D.C. As the outlet noted, the Klux Klan Act act has been cited in other lawsuits against Trump from Capitol police officers.

It was originally passed to prevent people from using force or the threat thereof when interfering with federal officers who are carrying out official duties.

A suit filed jointly by Patrick Malone & Associates and the nonprofit Protect Democracy alleges Trump intentionally incited the Jan. 6 riot which Moore says left him with psychological and physical trauma.

Rioters were “spurred on by Trump’s conduct over many months” following the 2020 election, the suit argues.

A legal filing filed on behalf of Moore also states:

The insurrectionist mob, which Trump had inflamed, encouraged, incited, directed, and aided and abetted, forced its way over and past Plaintiff and his fellow officers, pursuing and attacking them inside and outside the United States Capitol, and causing the injuries complained of herein…

The Hill further reported:

[Moore’s] suit listed various moments after the Nov. 3, 2020, election and leading up to Jan. 6, when he alleges Trump appeared to endorse violence or failed to outright condemn violent actions in relation to the election. The list included the now infamous moment when Trump told the far-right Proud Boys group during a nationally television presidential debate to “stand back and stand by.” … Going over the events of Jan. 6, Moore noted in the suit that it seemed like the rioters already knew which windows of the Capitol were not reinforced, walking past windows that had been reinforced with metal and bomb-resistant glass a few years ago.

Moore says rioters trampled him and he also alleged he overheard some of them talking about taking his gun and shooting him with it. He is seeking at least $75,000 from the former president.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com