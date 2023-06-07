Piers Morgan Asks OnlyFans Model What Her Future Children Might Think of Her Career: ‘They Can Cry in a Ferrari’

Piers Morgan received a hilarious answer when he quizzed OnlyFans model Elle Brooke, 25, about pursuing a controversial career on the infamous website.

The exchange took place on the Tuesday edition of Morgan’s show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, where Brooke appeared as a guest.

“I’m just curious about you being someone who embarked on a law career. Was obviously very bright. Went to university, packed it in just for money to be effectively an online stripper. I mean, that’s what you do, right?” Morgan asked.

“Yeah, way worse than an online stripper,” Brooke said.

When Piers inquired what she meant, Brooke clarified, “Online strippers, just, you know — naked. I do things that are way more grotesque than that.”

Brooke said she loves what she does for a living.

“Pornography, anything. But it’s all within what I want to do and I absolutely love it and I’m really good at it. You know, I could be a good lawyer, yes. But also am I good at doing other things on video? On camera? Yes,” Brooke said.

“How would you feel when you want to have kids yourself?” Morgan asked.

Despite saying she doesn’t want kids right now, Morgan pushed, implying that she could change her mind in the future.

“So you will do at some stage, probably, right? When you do, are you gonna be proud that you have your little ones and they look at you and go, ‘Didn’t you wanna be a lawyer, mummy? What happened?’ And you go ‘Here, but look at all my stuff,'” Morgan said.

“They can cry in a Ferrari,” Brooke said quickly.

The clip quickly went viral on Piers Morgan’s Twitter, having been views 11.8 million times. On Wednesday, Brooke posted on Twitter, clarifying that she wants to be careful when it comes to the glamorization of sex work.

“I want to be careful not to completely glamourise SW [sex work] for the younger generation. Whilst I am very happy with my choice, it’s not always bells and roses, so it’s important that you educate yourself on the risks and long term impacts before becoming a SWer. Here for advice always x,” Brooke wrote.

