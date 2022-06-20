Piers Morgan stumped for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and eviscerated former President Donald Trump in a new opinion piece published by the New York Post.

The Briton and current Fox Nation host argued Trump’s political career is over in a Monday piece which was headlined “Memo to Republicans: It’s time to dump The Donald and run with The Ronald.”

Morgan wrote:

The once omnipotent GOP beast bestriding the American political world like a paw-crunching King Kong is now seeing his stranglehold over the party ebb away faster than the infamous gorilla tumbled to his demise from the Empire State Building after being shot by US Navy jets. And the same foe is proving to be the deadly weapon again now, in the form of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a US Navy war hero who advised SEAL Team commanders in Iraq, and who still serves with the US Navy Reserve.

Morgan, who gushed about DeSantis’ military career, discipline, and academic chops, praised Florida’s governor as presidential material.

“If you were scripting a perfect Republican presidential candidate, the list of preferred requirements would read something like DeSantis’s resume,” Morgan opined, adding:

That’s why Republican billionaires are lining up to back him, enabling De Santis to build up a staggering $124 million for his 2022 gubernatorial campaign war chest — twice what he needed to win in 2018 — and that’s why he’s now become Trump’s worst nightmare. … For if there’s one thing Trump can’t stomach more than people who don’t buy into his ‘rigged election’ bulls–t, it’s people who might threaten his chances of returning to the White House in 2024.

Morgan assessed Trump’s political career as dead while he praised DeSantis for battling Disney and keeping Florida open during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He’s just younger, fresher, and more exciting than the aging, raging gorilla who’s become a whiny, Democracy-defying bore,” Morgan concluded. “The game’s up for The Donald… It’s time Republicans put their faith in The Ronald.”

