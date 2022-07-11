Piers Morgan Calls For 25th Amendment Talks to Remove ‘Decrepit Old Man’ Biden: ‘Monumental Liability’

Piers Morgan called for a conversation about removing President Joe Biden from office in a column Monday in which he called him a “decrepit old man” who has become a “liability” for the world.

In a piece published by the New York Post, the Brit questioned whether Biden suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

He quoted from a Sunday New York Times article wherein Peter Baker claimed Biden, 79, is “testing the boundaries of age and the presidency.”

Morgan then cited the president’s public speaking issues, evening absences, and gaffes as evidence he is not playing with a full deck. He wrote,

He “often shuffles” when he walks, prompting concern he “will trip on a wire.” His speeches are “flat and listless” and he stumbles so often during them that staffers “hold their breath to see if he makes it to the end without a gaffe.” He regularly makes huge policy change announcements that are instantly walked back by the White House, like vowing a US military response if China invades Taiwan or saying Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.” He “sometimes loses his train of thought.” He “has trouble summoning names.”

“He tumbles off stationary bikes. He stays out of public view at night,” Morgan wrote. “It’s hard to imagine a more devastatingly damaging depiction of a decrepit old man falling asleep at the world’s most powerful wheel.”

Morgan noted Biden is often unavailable to the media, even less so than his White House predecessors.

He also ripped the president for reading instructions from his teleprompter last Friday during a speech.

Joe Biden accidentally reads the part on the teleprompter that says “repeat the line” when they wanted him to say the line again lmfao pic.twitter.com/pS3GdXPe5N — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2022

Morgan wrote,

Speaking about the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, he said: “Women are not without electoral or political power, it is noteworthy that the percentage of women who register to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so…” Then he added: “End of quote, repeat the line.”

“President Biden is becoming a monumental liability, not just to America but to the world,” Morgan concluded. “Toward the end of [Ronald Reagan’s] presidency, his aides seriously considered whether he might have to be removed from office under the 25th Amendment’s disability clause. The time for that same conversation about Joe Biden might fast be approaching.”

