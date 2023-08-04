Piers Morgan Guest Blasts NPC TiKTok Trend As ‘Selling Your Soul’ For Quick Money: ‘In A Way It’s Being Fetishized’

Commentator and Babylon Bee writer Ashley St. Claire warned that the latest TikTok trend could be detrimental to society and young girls.

The conversation took place on the Thursday edition of Piers Morgan Uncensored where host Piers Morgan talked about the NPC trend on TikTok.

The trend — known as NPC, or non-playable characters — involves creators pretending to be non-playable video game characters which followers pay to have them do various actions and say repetitive phrases.

Morgan spoke with St. Claire and TikToker Jay Monique who has made a lot of money off the videos.

“It’s good and it’s so successful because it’s the way to make money just quickly, just easily for people. But it’s also fun. It was like a fun trend,” Monique said regarding the trend.

“No, I get it. I mean, people telling you to do stupid things and then you do them for money,” Morgan replied. “I mean, it is a bit like low rent, low-level stuff. I mean, you are licking your tongue and you’re licking the screen is like, it’s just weird, isn’t it?”

Monique explained that she was used to making cosplay-style videos on the app and the trend fit into her personality.

Morgan pivoted the conversation to St. Claire, asking if the trend was just harmless fun.

“I don’t know that it’s really harmless fun,” St. Claire quipped. “I think in a way, I understand that some people, you know, they’re making good money and that’s appealing, but in a way, you’re selling your soul to this quasi-softcore sex app. In a way it’s being fetishized. You’re telling young girls that have aspirations to be engineers and other aspirations that they can make quick money on TikTok, which is owned by, ByteDance and by proxy, the CCP that this is the way to make money. This is what you should do.”

Monique refuted the trend as a fetish and reiterated that it’s just for fun.

“Most kids do not know, or people do not know that it’s even a fetish. So when we hopped on this trend, it was just something fun. It’s just something to do like every other dance that is done on TikTok,” she said.

“It was a trend. It was nice. It was cool. It was fun. People made it something too serious. Everybody wants to put their opinion and their own mindset on things and kind of deliver a different message than what people are really intending it to be, which is just fun and something to make a little extra money,” Monique added.

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com