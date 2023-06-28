Piers Morgan Guest Says Meghan Markle ‘Had to Learn How to Be Black’ When She Joined Royal Family

A former British equality chief Trevor Phillips blasted Meghan Markle for squandering the opportunity she had as a member of the royal family.

The exchange took place on the Tuesday edition of Piers Morgan Uncensored where Phillips appeared on a panel about racism in the UK.

Morgan referenced a previous comment made by Phillips about how Prince Harry and Markle had the ability to create change as the monarchy’s first biracial couple.

“I think people mistake who Meghan Markle is. She herself said that until she became this princess, she never regarded herself, particularly, as Black. And that’s understandable. She grew up in Los Angeles in the most wealthy, Black enclave, anywhere in the United States… she went to a private Roman Catholic school,” Phillips said. “And in a sense, race was never really part of her background. And actually, you knew anybody who comes from a Black family, knew that this was not her territory.

“The point I really want to make about Meghan Markle is that she had to learn to be black on the job, as it were. And I think she made a bit of a mess of it. She didn’t take advice. And that’s, in some sense is why I think they’ve squandered the opportunity to demonstrate something important about this country,” Phillips said.

Paula Rhone-Adrien, a presenter for TalkTV who was also participating on the panel, disagreed with Phillips.

“You yourself have just said she did a bad job of learning how to be Black. Why did this woman, this person, have to learn how to be Black? She had to be learned how to be Black because she had to confront racists. And it was the first time that she was having to confront racist. And we know that she was having to confront racist,” Rhone-Adrien said before noting that the country let Markle down.

