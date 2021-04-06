Piers Morgan Rants at Don Lemon Over Racism Charge, Points to Trayvon Martin and George Floyd Remarks as Proof He Isn’t

Former CNN host and fired Good Morning Britain co-anchor Piers Morgan delivered a tirade of hurt feelings over Don Lemon’s criticism, saying he thought his former colleague was “a friend” who needs to rethink the accusations of racism that led Lemon to criticize him.

During an extensive interview, Morgan lashed out at Lemon, saying he was “disgusted when I saw Don Lemon, someone I considered to be a friend, who has just written a very powerful book about racism, I’m looking forward to reading it. I think he’s said a lot of interesting things about the issue.”

“But to see him actually say on his show that what I’ve done was an act of racism, and that it was terrible that Sharon Osbourne had reacted worse to the suggestion that, you know, she might be defending a racist than the perpetrator of the act of racism, was really offensive to me as someone who worked at CNN and gave it everything I had for nearly four years,” Morgan said. “That was really — that really disappointed me, you know.”

Morgan appears to be referencing a March segment during which Lemon never actually said Morgan’s name, and appeared to be speaking generally when he criticized Sharon Osbourne by saying she “made it all about her rather than the actual act of racism. That’s what privilege is. So she was more aggrieved about the possibility that someone might perceive her as racist than the actual act of racism.”

Morgan went on to say “I would like Don Lemon to think again about what he said about me on air and to be honest with himself and say, is what he’s saying, that by disbelieving Meghan Markle, that despite the 17 different faucets, which have now been revealed by proper scrutiny by a journalist of what was coming out of Meghan Markle’s mouth. But I still have to believe it or I’m a racist, that not believing her is an act of racism. Really, Don, you really think that?”

Lemon didn’t say any of that.

Morgan continued to address Lemon directly, saying “You remember me, Piers Morgan, the guy that in — when Trayvon Martin was slain did so much on air about that story; did you see a racist then? Has anyone who watched my coverage after George Floyd was killed see a racist on air or did they see somebody who patiently campaigned for racial equality and racial justice, throughout his entire broadcasting career, passionately?”

During his last appearance on Osbourne’s then-show, Morgan defended an article with the headline “EXCLUSIVE: Harry’s girl is (almost) straight outta Compton: Gang-scarred home of her mother revealed – so will he be dropping by for tea?” by falsely claiming the piece was a “positive” article about Meghan Markle, and that Compton was simply a geographical reference point.

