Piers Morgan Writes Entire Essay About How Much He DOESN’T Care About Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Piers Morgan really doesn’t care about the latest legal battle between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

At least, that’s what the Brit wrote in an opinion piece published Wednesday by the New York Post.

Morgan raged about Depp, who is suing Heard for defamation. The actor’s ex-wife wrote an op-ed in 2018 about domestic violence. The column was published by the Washington Post.

Depp was none too pleased after he read it. Morgan, he claimed, is none too pleased by the attention the trial is getting.

“What are you most worried about right now?” he asked his readers. He went on to cite inflation, the war in Europe, Covid, and Tuesday’s New York City mass shooting as things Americans should or could be worried about.

“But bottom of my list, perhaps even lower than that, is the state of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s broken marriage,” Morgan claimed.

He proceeded to pen 742 additional words about how little he cares for the former Hollywood power couple’s bitter legal battle.

“I can honestly say that the number of f–ks I give about this shamelessly deluded and self-obsessed pair of whiny wastrels could be written on the back of Mycoplasma genitalium, the planet’s smallest living organism and, appropriately, a parasitic bacterium that lives in our waste disposal organs,” he stated.

After Morgan went over the details of the case, he wrote:

My main takeaway from that repellent orgy of relentlessly revolting mudslinging is that they’re mutually dreadful and should be avoided by future romantic suitors like a gazelle avoids a pride of ravenous lions. The charge sheet of claims and counterclaims about their booze-sodden, drug-fueled fights featured partially severed fingers, “faked” or real bruises, hair-dragging, “disco bloodbaths,” vodka bottles thrown like grenades, phones being ripped off walls, names written in blood on mirrors, dogs dangled out of car windows, tampon applicators used to snort cocaine, accusations of affairs and threesomes with billionaires and other stars, kicking on planes, and constant foul-mouthed screaming at each other.

“I could go on, because there was so much more, and we’re now going to hear it regurgitated all over again this month, but I just can’t be bothered,” he added.

He did go on.

“Why fuel this pathetic duo’s self-indulgent, attention-seeking bulls–t?” he asked.

Morgan dedicated an additional 320 additional words to the former couple, so as to truly conceptualize how little he cares about them.

Morgan claimed Depp and Heard, and those reporting on their latest courtroom fight, are seeking sympathy.

“Well, forgive me if I decline that invitation,” he wrote. “I can’t think of anyone less deserving of my sympathy than this gruesome twosome trapped in their own pathetically delusional, horribly selfish, toddler-tantrum world.”

Morgan finally ended the piece after he doesn’t concern himself with the personal matters of rich people. The piece really makes one come away thinking Morgan might have at least a passing interest in the matter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com