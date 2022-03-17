‘Played Over and Over’: Russian State TV Pounces on Madison Cawthorn Calling Zelensky a ‘Thug’

Russian state TV is airing a clip of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug” on repeat.

Amid individual tragedies and fears of a larger war across eastern Europe, Zelensky has become an international hero. Four weeks ago, the former actor was a relative unknown in the United States. Zelensky is currently hunkered down as his country faces the brutality of Russia’s military offensive.

His forces have thus far repelled Vladimir Putin’s troops to hold Kyiv. He has reached out to NATO and asked for help in stopping Russian forces.

Cawthorn slammed Zelensky a week ago in a video that went viral online. He called him a “thug” whose government is consumed with wokeness and corruption.

“Remember that Zelensky is a thug,” Cawthorn told reporters. “Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.”

.@CawthornforNC: “Zelenskyy is a thug. Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.” h/t @WRAL pic.twitter.com/cf3sew7MOp — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) March 10, 2022

Cawthorn later clarified his position on Twitter.

“The actions of Putin and Russia are disgusting,” he wrote. “But leaders, including Zelensky, should NOT push misinformation on America. I am praying for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. Pray also we are not drawn into conflict based on foreign leaders pushing misinformation.”

Despite his social media rebuke of Putin, the Kremlin is reportedly loving his critique of Zelensky.

NBC News foreign correspondent Raf Sanchez reported state TV is airing his comments “over and over.”

Russian state TV also jumped on comments by Republican congressman Madison Cawthorn, who called Zelenskyy “a thug”. That got played over and over. pic.twitter.com/VdC2AG48NQ — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 17, 2022

