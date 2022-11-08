‘Please Don’t Spread Lies’: Trump Called Out By Michigan’s Top Elections Official Over Dubious Ballot Claim

Former President Donald Trump weighed in on alleged voting hiccups that have been flagged throughout the day, but one claim in particular drew the attention of Michigan’s top elections official.

On Tuesday, Trump took to Truth Social to express his frustration over long lines and slow voting machines.

But one claim in particular was shot down as false.

“The Absentee Ballot situation is Detroit is REALLY BAD,” the former president wrote.

“People are showing up to Vote only to be told, ‘sorry, you have already voted.’ This is happening in large numbers, elsewhere as well,” he added.

“Protest, protest, protest!” Trump encouraged.

But his post, which didn’t provide any sources for the allegations, was quickly called out by the Michigan Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, who didn’t take kindly to the baseless claims.

“Hi again,” she said. “This isn’t true. Please don’t spread lies to foment or encourage political violence in our state. Or anywhere. Thanks,” Benson concluded.

Hi again 👋🏼 This isn’t true. Please don’t spread lies to foment or encourage political violence in our state. Or anywhere. Thanks. – Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State pic.twitter.com/R7Bw4bN0Q1 — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 8, 2022

According to Insider, the allegations amplified by Trump regarding the Detroit absentee ballots were shared by Kristina Karamo, the Republican candidate for secretary of state in Michigan.

“It’s already happening. This is a CRIME, not an oversight,” she tweeted earlier Tuesday.

DETROIT FRAUD ALERT: From @charlielangton.

This is why we filed the lawsuit in Detroit.

Voters show up — only to be told they already voted absentee.

It’s already happening. This is a CRIME, not an oversight.

SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE. #LAWLESSELECTIONS pic.twitter.com/osle9y7abZ — Kristina Karamo (@KristinaKaramo) November 8, 2022

Karamo has been vocal about voter integrity and even filed a lawsuit last month regarding the same issue, which was subsequently thrown out on Monday.

Her lawsuit aimed “to bar Detroit voters from casting mail ballots. The lawsuit cited purported issues with signature verification and ballot drop boxes and asked a judge for an injunction that would require voters who had already voted by mail to do so again at a local polling site.”

