Podcaster Lance Wallnau Insists Proud Boys Were at Capitol on January 6 to Help Gather Trash: ‘Their Orders Were to Clean Up the Garbage and Get Out’

Podcaster Lance Wallnau shared some interesting thoughts regarding the Proud Boys involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol building, during a recent livestream.

Last Wednesday, Wallnau, an author and host of The Lance Wallnau Show, posted an update to his podcast’s Facebook page about what he believed was truly going on with the January 6 committee hearings.

“The Proud Boys. I don’t know — I’ll have to check this group out, cause I’m assuming they’re a bad group, but how do you? They never talk about Antifa. They talk about — any time, they’re always attacking somebody, I think we ought to take a second or third look at who they are cause they might not be bad,” he said.

“They had an FBI agent embedded in the Proud Boys who delivered a 60-page report that is available to the January 6th committee, exonerating, the Proud Boys from any involvement with January 6th,” Wallnau continued. “In fact, they actually deescalated part of the conflict with police and their orders were to clean up the garbage and get out of the Capitol.”

He clarified, “In other words, clean up the mess, any debris that’s there, glass, paper, you know, garbage cans turned over, ‘Let’s clean up and let’s get out — exit.’ They had a meeting ahead of time. They said we won’t under no circumstances, have any weapons nor violence in the protest. They were there to protect Trump supporters from Antifa.”

“That’s why I’m giving them a thumbs up and a cautious survey right now because the FBI has the record, but the FBI has not submitted this record,” he concluded, “This is the kind of crap that is going on in American government.”

Listen above via The Lance Wallnau Show Podcast.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com