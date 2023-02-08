Police Arrest NewsNation Reporter at Presser by Ohio Governor, Who Says Cops Were ‘Wrong’ to Take Him into Custody

NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert was arrested at a press conference given by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) on Wednesday, prompting outrage from journalists across the country.

DeWine was about to provide an update on the disastrous train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals in eastern Ohio last week.

NewsNation reported that Lambert was doing a live hit from East Palestine when authorities ordered him to stop as the governor was about to speak. Shortly after Lambert went off-air, police arrested him for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

The network aired footage of the arrest, which appeared to shock the reporter.

“Doing a live shot gets you arrested,” he said in disbelief as police were taking him away.

Shortly after the arrest DeWine said Lambert had “every right” to be there and that police were “wrong” to arrest him.

“It has always been my practice that if I’m doing a press conference, if someone wants to report out there and they wanna be talking to the people back on channel or whatever, they have every right to do that,” he said. “If someone was stopped from doing that or told they could not do that, that was wrong and it was nothing I authorized. And certainly, that would be something I would not want to see happen.”

DeWine added, “I’m certainly very, very sorry that happened. I don’t have all the facts, but he or she or whoever was arrested had every right to be there.”

In a statement, NewsNation Bureau Chief Mike Viqueira provided an update on the situation:

By this time I know most of us are aware that our correspondent Evan Lambert has been detained while doing a live shot at a press conference with the Ohio Governor and local officials near the train wreck in East Palestine. I just spoke with Evan, who called from the Columbiana County Jail, where he is currently detained. First, Evan is safe and calm, and continues to act with professionalism and integrity that he brings to his work each day. As you see from the videos, he was doing his job — what hundreds of journalists do without incident — reporting to the public on a matter of urgent, critical interest to our audience. Evan reports that he is charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. Local law enforcement has told him that the soonest he can be released is 8:30 et tomorrow. Every effort is being made to assist Evan and secure his release as soon as possible.

This is a developing story.

Watch above via NewsNation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com