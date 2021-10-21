Police Ask Maricopa County to File Charges Against Four Who Chased Sinema Into Bathroom

The Arizona State University Police Department has asked the Maricopa County Attorney to bring charges against four people for harassing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) on camera as she went into a women’s restroom on the college campus.

The Arizona Republic reported Thursday morning that the police are seeking charges against the far-left LUCHA activists for disorderly conduct and disruption of an educational institution, which are misdemeanors. Department spokesperson Adam Wolfe did not name any charges related to laws forbidding recording someone in the bathroom.

Wolfe told the Arizona Mirror that he won’t name any of the suspects, either. “I don’t want to overstep on the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and release names, because it’s still being processed and if they choose to prosecute I don’t want to interfere with that,” he told the Mirror.

On Fox News on Thursday, anchor Dana Perino said “I hope they do get prosecuted, and that they actually, finally, maybe send a signal to other groups that, yes you can engage with your public service members, but not harass them. Especially in a bathroom.”

“Especially since one was a man,” added Trace Gallagher.

“Absolutely,” agreed Perino. “Good point.”

We would quote CNN on the subject as well but could not find any reporting on this development, or on the incident itself since the beginning of the month.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

