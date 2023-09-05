Police Investigating Kanye West Over Alleged ‘Indecent Acts’ During Venice Boat Ride

Italian police are investigating Kanye West and his partner, Bianca Censori, for allegedly engaging in a lewd act while onboard a Venitian river taxi.

Word of an official investigation came after the taxi company banned the lovebirds from ever setting sail with them again.

The Daily Mail tweeted, “EXCLUSIVE: Police investigate Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca Censori over their compromising position on a river boat and will quiz driver to see what he saw – as councillor says couple ‘disrespected Venice.'”

EXCLUSIVE: Police investigate Kanye West and 'wife' Bianca Censori over their compromising position on a river boat and will quiz driver to see what he saw – as councillor says couple 'disrespected Venice' https://t.co/vc5QDCCBzo pic.twitter.com/Zl3h5agqky — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 5, 2023

The Mail wrote, “The couple sparked controversy last week while in the romantic city of Venice as West exposed his bare buttocks while on a boat and Bianca was seen kneeling in front of him. In other images, the American rapper, 46, was seen seated at the back of a river taxi while Australian Bianca, 28, nestled her head in his lap.”

A TMZ reporter recounted the story to Fox 10 morning news in Phoenix:

I mean, at the very least, it was some indecent exposure because you could see Kanye’s backside from this Venice taxi boat…but there was tourists around, we’ve got photos, we’ve got videos. And now the taxi company has come out and said that Kanye and his wife, Bianca, are banned from using their Venice taxi service on the water for ‘indecent acts,’ is what they call it. You can kind of connect the dots there if you’d like, but at the very least we know that he was showing his backside. You had to wonder at the time, how did he not realize this? Wasn’t there a breeze? It wasn’t just butt crack showing, it was a lot there, so you’re kind of wondering what was going on. And now that the taxi company said there were some indecent acts going on, you can try to figure it out.

West began dating Censori, an Australian architect, shortly after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. The two have said they were married “spiritually” in Kanye’s church, but they are not legally married.

Watch the clip above via Fox 10.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com