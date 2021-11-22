The Waukesha Police Department on Monday released the names of the five people killed in the Wisconsin town on Sunday when a car drove through a holiday parade.

During a press conference, Dan Thompson, the town’s police chief, released the following names and ages: Virginia Sorenson, 79; Leanna Owens, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; James Coolidge, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 82.

Additionally, 48 people were injured in the tragedy. Of those people, two are children in critical condition.

Moreover, Thompson confirmed the name of the suspect: Darrell Edward Brooks, 39. He has been charged with five counts of intentional homicide, according to police. Thompson said what transpired was not an act of terrorism. Police said that Brooks was fleeing the scene of another crime when he drove through the parade.

Waukesha Fire Department Chief Steve Howard compared his department’s response “to a war zone.”

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly talked about the characteristics of his town and expressed sorrow over what happened over the weekend.

For those of you who do not live in Waukesha, you need to know that Waukesha is a community that helps their neighbors. Waukesha is a community that takes pride in its identity and has a wonderful spirit. Waukesha looks after each other. Waukesha enjoys its celebrations and the entire community joins in those celebrations. We are a close community. Waukesha is a community where many of its residents have lived for generations. Waukesha is also the type of community where new residents tell their friends to move here because it is so special. Waukesha has held what could be described as a Norman Rockwell-type of Christmas parade for almost six decades. Last night our wonderful Waukesha parade became a scene of a horrific tragedy. Last night that parade became a nightmare. Last night many were severely injured. Last night lives were lost during the middle of what should have been a celebration. Last night many were severely injured, lost their life and all who were there were traumatized.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com