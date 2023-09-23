Polish Prime Minister Gives Stern Warning To Zelenskyy Over Grain Dispute: ‘Never Insult Poles Again’

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a stern warning from Poland’s leader after suggesting its western neighbor was involved in “political theater” over a grain dispute.

Earlier this week, Zelenskyy noted in his United Nations General Assembly speech that “some of our friends in Europe” were involved in “political theater” and have “made a thriller from the grain” export conflict.

Poland has been a critical ally for Ukraine throughout the Russian invasion, allowing refugees and military equipment to enter the country safely through its western border.

The dispute took a serious turn when Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki took offense to the comments and warned Zelenskyy to “never insult Poles again.”

“I want to tell President Zelensky never to insult Poles again, as he did recently during his speech at the UN,” he said during a rally on Friday in Swidnik, according to CNN.

“The Polish people will never allow this to happen, and defending the good name of Poland is not only my duty and honor, but also the most important task of the Polish government,” the Polish leader added.

In order to protect local farmers in their respective nations, the EU halted Ukrainian grain imports, resulting in tensions rising between Ukraine and some of its European allies.

However, the EU said it would suspend the ban, but the leaders of Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia reaffirmed their commitment to stopping Ukrainian grain from entering their countries. The argument sparked Zelenskyy’s comments at the UN and led to Ukraine filing a lawsuit against Poland.

