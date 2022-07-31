Political, Media, and Entertainment Figures Mourn Death of Nichelle Nichols, Beloved for Groundbreaking Star Trek Role

Nichelle Nichols, whose groundbreaking Star Trek role led her to a real-life role helping NASA recruit astronauts, has passed away at the age of 89, and news of her death has brought an outpouring of tributes for her remarkable life and career.

Nichols’ portrayal of Lieutenant Nyota Uhura on the original Star Trek series and multiple films was not the first Black woman on a major television show. However, she was unique in that her part was not relegated to a domestic servant or other minor role, but one of the most senior officers on the Enterprise crew.

She also participated in one of the first interracial kisses on U.S. television in a scene from a 1968 episode with William Shatner’s Captain James T. Kirk. Nichols herself described the kiss as having “changed television forever, and it also changed the way people looked at one another.”

CNN Newsroom weekend anchor Jim Acosta introduced a video tribute complied by CNN national correspondent Jason Carroll to Nichols on Sunday’s program, describing her as a “trailblazer” who had had an “amazing impact.”

Among the anecdotes that was heavily shared on Sunday was how Nichols had considered quitting the show but was talked into staying by none other than Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who told her he and his family were fans of the show and how important he believed it was to be able to see African-Americans on television portraying “intelligent, quality, beautiful, people who can sing, dance, and can go to space, who are professors, lawyers.” The civil rights leader pointed out to Nichols that, if she left, that could be lost because show creator Gene Roddenberry, could replace her with anyone, “even an alien.”

After Star Trek, Nichols worked with NASA to increase diversity in the space program, Carroll reported, helping to recruit more women and minorities to become astronauts.

We celebrate the life of Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek actor, trailblazer, and role model, who symbolized to so many what was possible. She partnered with us to recruit some of the first women and minority astronauts, and inspired generations to reach for the stars. pic.twitter.com/pmQaKDb5zw — NASA (@NASA) July 31, 2022

Nichols was unquestionably widely admired, and numerous notable figures in the political, media, and entertainment worlds posted tributes to her on social media. “Nichols’ enduring beauty, her strength of character, her commitment to human rights, will always inspire,” said Caroll to conclude the CNN segment.

We’re deeply saddened to report the passing of Nichelle Nichols – a trailblazer, an inspiration, and so much more. She will be deeply missed. https://t.co/iBwyOPaxTP — Star Trek (@StarTrek) July 31, 2022

We lived long and prospered together. pic.twitter.com/MgLjOeZ98X — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols was a trailblazer in Hollywood and in our society by making her vision of diversity in the @NASA Space Program real. I am honored to have executive produced “Woman in Motion” — the true story of her remarkable impact on the US space program! Rest In Power. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/oCH6FzloL3 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols was The First. She was a trailblazer who navigated a very challenging trail with grit, grace, and a gorgeous fire we are not likely to see again. May she Rest In Peace. #NichelleNichols pic.twitter.com/DONSz6IV2b — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols – Live Long & Prosper

December 1932 — July 2022 A must-listen interview from the @StarTalkRadio Archives. [Audio: 42m]https://t.co/LUOujfLj77 pic.twitter.com/Ir8vUUcZLX — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) July 31, 2022

I am gutted. I cannot capture in a tweet what Nichelle Nichols has meant to me. To all of us. https://t.co/WBx6vpbCq0 — Kimberly Atkins Stohr (@KimberlyEAtkins) July 31, 2022

Another legend has gone on to glory. May she rest in power. Star Trek Legend Nichelle Nichols Has Died At 89 – BuzzFeed News https://t.co/Hxkq8ejmnY — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) July 31, 2022

Representation matters. Excellence in representation matters even more. Thank you, #NichelleNichols.

Rest well, ancestor. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LV6e1UYyzG — Be A King (@BerniceKing) July 31, 2022

Whoopi Goldberg has often said that there’s no Guinan without Lt. Uhura. Whoopi says that Nichelle Nichols made her feel seen…and know that people who look like her have a place in the future. pic.twitter.com/27lwujyvPK — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) July 31, 2022

An article about a very important conversation between my father and Ms. Nichols: https://t.co/Qqn6yVl3dT — Be A King (@BerniceKing) July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols, who played Uhura in ‘Star Trek’ franchise, dies at 89: Her role as the communications chief Uhura in the original “Star Trek” franchise in the 1960s helped break ground on TV by showing a Black woman in a position of authority. https://t.co/o6JINeqpu3 — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) July 31, 2022

One of my most treasured photos – Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and tremendous actor. Her kindness and bravery lit the path for many. May she forever dwell among the stars. #RIPNichelle #Uhura pic.twitter.com/nFXHif8HEC — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 31, 2022

Many actors become stars, but few stars can move a nation. Nichelle Nichols showed us the extraordinary power of Black women and paved the way for a better future for all women in media. Thank you, Nichelle. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/KhUf4YM6pX — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols was The First. She was a trailblazer who navigated a very challenging trail with grit, grace, and a gorgeous fire we are not likely to see again. May she Rest In Peace. #NichelleNichols pic.twitter.com/DONSz6IV2b — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) July 31, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com