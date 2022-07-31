Political, Media, and Entertainment Figures Mourn Death of Nichelle Nichols, Beloved for Groundbreaking Star Trek Role

2022-07-31
 
Nichelle Nichols, whose groundbreaking Star Trek role led her to a real-life role helping NASA recruit astronauts, has passed away at the age of 89, and news of her death has brought an outpouring of tributes for her remarkable life and career.

Nichols’ portrayal of Lieutenant Nyota Uhura on the original Star Trek series and multiple films was not the first Black woman on a major television show. However, she was unique in that her part was not relegated to a domestic servant or other minor role, but one of the most senior officers on the Enterprise crew.

She also participated in one of the first interracial kisses on U.S. television in a scene from a 1968 episode with William Shatner’s Captain James T. Kirk. Nichols herself described the kiss as having “changed television forever, and it also changed the way people looked at one another.”

CNN Newsroom weekend anchor Jim Acosta introduced a video tribute complied by CNN national correspondent Jason Carroll to Nichols on Sunday’s program, describing her as a “trailblazer” who had had an “amazing impact.”

Among the anecdotes that was heavily shared on Sunday was how Nichols had considered quitting the show but was talked into staying by none other than Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who told her he and his family were fans of the show and how important he believed it was to be able to see African-Americans on television portraying “intelligent, quality, beautiful, people who can sing, dance, and can go to space, who are professors, lawyers.” The civil rights leader pointed out to Nichols that, if she left, that could be lost because show creator Gene Roddenberry, could replace her with anyone, “even an alien.”

After Star Trek, Nichols worked with NASA to increase diversity in the space program, Carroll reported, helping to recruit more women and minorities to become astronauts.

Nichols was unquestionably widely admired, and numerous notable figures in the political, media, and entertainment worlds posted tributes to her on social media. “Nichols’ enduring beauty, her strength of character, her commitment to human rights, will always inspire,” said Caroll to conclude the CNN segment.

