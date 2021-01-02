comScore

Politico Gets Dragged as Sexist for Saying Biden Nominee Janet Yellen ‘Raked In More Than $7.2 million’ For Speeches

By Tommy ChristopherJan 2nd, 2021, 12:15 pm

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and others tore into Politico over an article that said Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen “raked in” more than $7.2 million for speeches over two years, with many accusing the site of sexism.

The article focuses on financial disclosures from former Federal Reserve Chair Yellen, as well as two other Biden nominees. But it was their characterization of Yellen’s earnings that drew attention:

In the past two years, President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to be Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, has raked in more than $7.2 million in speaking fees from Wall Street and large corporations including Citi, Goldman Sachs, Google, City National Bank, UBS, Citadel LLC, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Salesforce and more.

A pair of tweets to that effect generated thousands of responses, including many ripping them as sexist, or otherwise slamming the article as promoting a double standard.

The article also had many defenders, who argued that scrutiny is legitimate — but largely ignored the substance of the sexism critique — and many Yellen opponents who agreed with the premise that the speaking fees are untoward.

Ms. Yellen would become the first woman treasury secretary if confirmed.

