Politico Publishes Photos That Show Madison Cawthorn in Lingerie — Cawthorn Responds



Rep. Madison Cawthorn continued his streak of dominating media headlines on Friday after Politico published photos of the socially conservative Republican in women’s lingerie.

The revelation of the two photos is the latest in a series of unflattering headlines for the freshman member of Congress in the run-up to the primary in his first re-election bid. The primary in North Carolina is May 17. Cawthorn has seven Republican opponents who see him as vulnerable.

Cawthorn stirred controversy in recent weeks by claiming on a podcast that he had been invited to orgies in Washington, DC and that he had seen cocaine use by the country’s leaders.

Cawthorn quickly responded to the Politico story and explained the photos were part of an “adult-only scavenger hunt” he participated in while on a cruise ship.

The freshman congressman tweeted:

I guess the left thinks goofy vacation photos during a game on a cruise (taken waaay before I ran for Congress) is going to somehow hurt me? They’re running out of things to throw at me… Share your most embarrassing vacay pics in the replies

He also shared a link that included images of the stage, which can clearly be seen in the photos Politico published, and the rules to the game that resulted in the lingerie photo.

Critics were quick to pounce on Cawthorn and claimed the images represented hypocrisy. Lawyer Matthew Cortland tweeted:

We’re going to need to be exceptionally clear: the story is the hypocrisy. There’s nothing wrong with wearing lingerie, there’s something very wrong with promoting the persecution of trans and gender non-conforming Americans.

“The End of Men,” tweeted Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), taking a shot at Tucker Carlson’s latest documentary and the American rights allegation that men are becoming less masculine.

“Is this masculinity crisis I keep hearing about?” Asked Bulwark publisher Sarah Longwell.

Politico’s Sam Stein jested, “.@michaelkruse sending us into the weekend on an interesting note.”

