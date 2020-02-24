Former Vice President Joe Biden has a narrow lead ahead of Bernie Sanders in South Carolina with that state’s primary mere days away and another big debate set for Tuesday night.

The NBC News/Marist poll released late this afternoon finds Biden with 27 percent support, followed by Sanders at 23 and Tom Steyer in 3rd place with 15 percent.

The rest of the field is in the single digits with Pete Buttigieg at 9, Elizabeth Warren at 8, Amy Klobuchar at 5, and Tulsi Gabbard at 3.

The poll shows Biden doing the best of any of the candidates in South Carolina with moderates and African-American voters. There’s reporting that influential South Carolina Democrat James Clyburn is expected to officially endorse Biden before the primary.

Sanders is currently the frontrunner in the Democratic primary race following last week’s big Nevada win.

