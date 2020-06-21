Poll Finds 56% of Americans Oppose Renaming Military Bases Named After Confederate Leaders

56% of Americans are opposed to renaming military bases named after Confederate leaders, according to an ABC/Ipsos survey released Friday.

Asked whether they “support or oppose changing the names of U.S. military bases that are named after Confederate leaders,” 56 percent of respondents said they opposed renaming, while 42 percent said they supported it. The poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 4.1 percent.

67 percent of black Americans supported renaming the bases, double the number of white Americans (32 percent). Among Hispanics, 54 percent supported renaming. Just 13 percent of Republicans supported renaming the bases compared to 40 percent of independents and 71 percent of Democrats.

The survey comes after a Quinnipiac poll this week found voters split, with 47 percent on each side of the issue. That survey sampled a greater number of Democrats compared to the ABC/Ipsos poll.

ABC/Ipsos also found a partisan divide on whether reparations should be paid to black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved: 54 percent of Democrats supported the payment of reparations, while 94 percent of Republicans and 82 percent of independents opposed it. There was also a split along racial lines: 72 percent of black Americans supported it, compared to 34 percent of Hispanics and 14 percent of white respondents.

The poll came on Juneteenth, which commemorates the day in 1865 when the last enslaved people were freed, after nearly a month of turmoil resulting from the death of George Floyd and others who have died during incidents with law enforcement.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]