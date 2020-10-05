Only one in eight Americans trust “almost all” of the White House’s public statements about the health of President Donald Trump, after several days of constantly changing storylines about the chronology of how and when Trump was infected as well as deceptive updates about the president’s condition.

According to a new CNN poll, which was conducted from this past Thursday through Sunday, just 12% of the public said that they trusted the official explanation of the coronavirus outbreak within the White House, its physical effects on Trump, and his treatment regimen. Conversely, 69% of Americans said they believe little to none of the White House’s statements.

The White House came under an intense barrage of criticism after a weekend where the president’s personal physician, Dr. Sean Conley, was repeatedly pressed on the numerous conflicting statements about the White House outbreak, Conley conceded that he had lied to the press when he said that Trump had not received supplemental oxygen, when, in fact, he had. In addition, the White House was caught staging photo ops of Trump apparently signing blank sheets of paper to make him look like he was working while admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center.

Similarly, the American public’s disapproval of how Trump is handling the coronavirus pandemic hit a new high of 60%, with 69& of women now negatively rating his response, while a bare majority of men (51%) feel the same.

Overall, roughly two-thirds of Republicans and Trump voters said they trust the White House to tell the truth about the president’s condition and the outbreak among his inner circle. Majorities of all other demographic groups do not put such faith in the official White House statements.

