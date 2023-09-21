POLL: Only 9% of Americans Do Not Believe Biden Got Personal Financial Gain From Being President

Most Americans approve of the Hunter Biden indictment, and more approve of the House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden than disapprove of it, in the latest Economist/YouGov poll. And perhaps more dramatically, only 9% of respondents said that Biden has not gained personal financial benefit “at all” as a result of being president.

The latest Economist/YouGov poll out this week covering September 17 – 19 shows the president’s favorability is still underwater, at -10 net with 43% viewing favorably, and 53% unfavorably. Those numbers beat both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at -11 net (37% view favorably, 47% unfavorably) and ex-president Donald Trump at -14 net (41% view favorably, 55% unfavorably).

But Biden beat Trump on another benchmark, too — not in a positive way — on the question: “To what extent, if at all, do you think the following has financially benefited from their positions in government while in office?”

Asked about Biden, Trump, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush, more Americans believe Biden has benefitted financially (43% saying a “great deal” and 21% saying “a fair amount) from his time as president than said the same of Trump or Bush. However, it was former president Obama who came in highest at 45% saying he has benefitted “a great deal.”

Twenty-two percent of respondents felt Trump did not benefit financially “at all” from being president, while only 9% said the same about Biden.

That low number, and the high number who favor both the indictment of Hunter and the impeachment inquiry into the president, is reflected in the responses to another question: “Do you think that Joe Biden has personally profited from his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings?”

Forty-six percent of respondents said yes, they do think Joe Biden personally those business dealings, which include documented examples of Hunter peddling his father’s influence.

Attorney General Merrick Garland faced grueling questioning on the subject of the investigations into both Bidens when appearing before a House committee hearing this week.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com