Poll Shows Georgia’s Brian Kemp With Seemingly Insurmountable Lead Over Trump-Backed David Perdue

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) holds what appears to be an insurmountable lead over challenger David Perdue in Georgia’s GOP gubernatorial primary.

Perdue’s tenure in the U.S. Senate was cut short last year after he lost a special election to Democrat Jon Ossoff.

The former senator resurfaced with a primary challenge against Kemp, who attracted the ire of former President Donald Trump for certifying the 2020 election.

Trump contended the election in the state was rigged, and accused Kemp of standing by and allowing it to happen. Perdue, with Trump’s full endorsement, has echoed those claims during what has been a contentious primary.

According to polling released Tuesday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the race might no longer be competitive.

Greg Bluestein, writing for the Journal-Constitution, reported:

Kemp led Perdue 53% to 27% in the poll of likely voters in the Republican primary, which is now less than a month away. That would put the governor above the majority-vote threshold needed to avoid a June runoff. Other challengers were in the single digits; an additional 15% were undecided. The poll was conducted April 10-22 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs and involved 886 likely Republican primary voters. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

Kemp and Perdue faced off Sunday in a debate POLITICO reported focused heavily on the latter’s claim “the election in 2020 was rigged and stolen.”

Perdue further blamed the country’s issues on Kemp, as he asserted the governor allowed Democrats to use Georgia to deny Trump a victory there.

The two men are voting to face Stacey Abrams in November. Trump previously stated Abrams, a progressive Democrat, would be a better option for governor than Kemp.

“Of course having her, I think, might be better than having your existing governor, if you want to know what I think. Might very well be better,” the former president said last year.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com