Pompeo Defends CIA After Watching The Report, Slams the Movie: ‘The Bad Guys Are the Terrorists’

Secretary of State and former CIA director Mike Pompeo tweeted in defense of the CIA after watching The Report and trashed the film.

The film, starring Adam Driver and Annette Bening, tells the story of the investigation that led to the Senate Intelligence Committee CIA torture report released in 2014. Driver plays investigator Daniel Jones, who grows more and more angry as he uncovers information about the agency’s actions after 9/11.

Pompeo, who was head of the CIA before becoming Secretary of State last year, tonight panned the movie as “Fiction.”

“To be clear: the bad guys are not our intelligence warriors. The bad guys are the terrorists. To my former colleagues and all of the patriots at @CIA who have kept us safe since 9/11: America supports you, defends you and has your back. So do I,” he added.

