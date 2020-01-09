Pompeo Maintains Iran Attacks Were ‘Imminent,’ But Concedes ‘We Don’t Know Precisely’ When or Where

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is holding firm that there was an “imminent” threat which led to the airstrike which took out Qasem Soleimani. But says the U.S. did not know exactly when and where these imminent attacks would be carried out.

Appearing on The Ingraham Angle, Pompeo insisted that the Iran Quds forces commander had multiple imminent attacks in the works.

“There was no doubt there were a series of imminent attacks that were being plotted by Qasem Soleimani,” Pompeo said.

Yet the secretary of state conceded that he could not pinpoint an exact time for these imminent attacks.

“We don’t know precisely when, and we don’t know precisely where,” Pompeo said. “But it was real.”

Earlier in the segment, Pompeo defended the Senate briefing he helped conduct, which Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) called the worst he’d seen during his nine-year tenure.

“We shared an awful lot with them yesterday,” he said. “There are things that only certain members of Congress get to hear. And I know that senators Lee and Paul care about this a great deal. They want to protect the prerogative of the legislative branch. They have a View of the war powers resolution. I think members of Congress get frustrated by this sometimes. And so this wasn’t political in the Republican-Democrat sense. This was executive-legislative.

“And so, I think there are a number of people who are using this as a political axe to grind. I think that’s most unfortunate.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]