In a PSA released by the Ad Council on Tuesday, Pope Francis called on people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“We now have vaccines to protect us from Covid-19,” he said. “They bring hope to end the pandemic, but only if they are available to all and if we collaborate with one another.”

Following appeals from six cardinals and archbishops in the United States and Latin America, Francis said, “Getting the vaccines that are authorized by the respective authorities is an act of love. And helping the majority of people to do so, is an act of love. Love for oneself, love for our families and friends, and love for all peoples. Love is also social and political. There is social love and political love, it is universal, always overflowing with small individual gestures capable of transforming and improving societies.”

“Getting vaccinated is a simple yet profound way to care for one another, especially the most vulnerable,” he continued. The Pope added that he’d like to see everyone make a “small gesture of love. No matter how small, love is always grand. Small gestures for a better future.”

Watch above.

