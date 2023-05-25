Popular Spotify Podcasts Could Soon Be Taken Over By AI Bots Mimicking Your Favorite Host’s Voice

Sports commentator Bill Simmons revealed in a podcast episode last week that streaming giant Spotify will be working toward incorporating AI into popular shows.

Simmons discussed the development on last Friday’s The Bill Simmons Podcast where he spoke with editor of The Atlantic Derek Thompson.

“I don’t think Spotify is going to get mad at me for this, but we’re developing that stuff,” Simmons said. “There is going to be a way to use my voice for the ads. You have to obviously give the approval for the voice, but it opens up, from an advertising standpoint, all these different great possibilities.”

In a statement to Business Insider, a Spotify Spokesperson said, “We’re always working to enhance the Spotify experience and test new offerings that benefit creators, advertisers and users. Advertising represents an interesting canvas for future exploration, but we don’t have anything to announce at this time.”

With software like ChatGPT becoming more prominent to use in every day life, it’s no surprise that podcast’s would be a hot commodity to utilize the programs. While these AI voices will require approval from the host to be put to use, it could be a helpful tool for both the talent and Spotify, with the ability to generate more ad content.

There is a potential for the technology to be used in unauthorized ways. Last October, a clip from a computer generated Joe Rogan podcast episode went viral on Twitter which appeared to have Rogan talking with long deceased Apple founder Steve Jobs.

The software has been used to regenerate voices, like singers Drake and The Weekend whose voices were used to create fake AI generated songs.

While fans fell in love with the computer generated songs, music labels acted quickly, getting the songs removed.

