PornPurge: Nearly Half of All Videos at PornHub Reportedly Deleted After Bombshell Report

Massive Internet purveyor of pornography PornHub has reportedly deleted more than 7 million unverified video submissions after a bombshell report revealed that the site featured underrated performers and rape videos. PornHubs actions come as a result of New York Times’ columnist Nicholas Kristof reported that the site was “infested with rape videos” distributed and monetized by the company.

I've spent the last few months reporting this piece about Pornhub. What most people don't realize is that it's infested with rape videos. I talked to child trafficking survivors whose rape videos the company had distributed and monetized. Unconscionable: https://t.co/bUgBiiFrYH — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) December 4, 2020

Kristof also detailed several descriptions and examples of sexual assault found on Pornhub, many including underaged girls and many posted onto the website without consent. “It monetizes child rapes, revenge pornography, spycam videos of women showering, racist and misogynist content, and footage of women being asphyxiated in plastic bags,” wrote Kristof. “A search for ‘girls under18′ (no space) or ’14yo’ leads in each case to more than 100,000 videos.”

PornHub features both professionally produced and “homemade” videos that individual users are able to upload, with very little vetting process it appears. Since this report came out, PornHub has been a great deal of pressure to address these allegations, particularly from credit cards who have since de-platformed their services.

In a statement reported by Vice, the company announced the suspension of all previously uploaded content not created by content partners or members of their Model Program. Vice reports:

“As part of our policy to ban unverified uploaders, we have now also suspended all previously uploaded content that was not created by content partners or members of the Model Program,” according to Pornhub’s announcement. “This means every piece of Pornhub content is from verified uploaders, a requirement that platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and Twitter have yet to institute.” Pornhub said the videos will be removed pending verification and review, and the verification process will begin in the new year. Prior to this change, anyone could create an account on Pornhub and upload any video they wanted to, since the platform’s launch in 2007.

Visa and MasterCard began an investigation into the parent company of PornHub last week. “We are aware of the allegations, and we are actively engaging with the relevant financial institutions to investigate, in addition to engaging directly with the site’s parent company, MindGeek,” Visa said Sunday, adding that if Pornhub is violating the law, they will prohibit their card from being used on the site.

Mastercard promised “immediate action″ if the allegations are true, adding, “We are investigating the allegations raised in the New York Times and are working with MindGeek’s bank to understand this situation. American Express said company policy prohibits their card from being used on “digital adult content websites” while PayPal stopped processing payments to Pornhub last year.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]