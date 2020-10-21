By now, you’ve probably heard about Rudy Giuliani’s featured role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Well, a few months ago Giuliani publicly described what happened and tried to claim he “FOILED” the prank.

Sacha Baron’s prank FOILED. I weigh in now on https://t.co/2NKhMAWnaT Rudy Giuliani called the NYPD on Sacha Baron Cohen over prank interview https://t.co/wUe14FivG2 — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 9, 2020

Giuliani told The New York Post in July that he went to the hotel “for what he thought was a serious interview about the administration’s response to COVID-19.”

Here’s how Giuliani described what happened:

A female interviewer began the conversation in a room fitted out with a professional set-up of lights and camera with a few softball questions before, as Giuliani tells us, “This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.” Giuliani, 76, said he didn’t immediately recognize the gate-crasher as Cohen: “This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away.”

He said he called the NYPD and added, “I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

In a separate WABC interview, Giuliani said “it all seemed very legit” and described the faux reporter as “nervous.”

“We were about to leave,” he said, “and all of a sudden this guy comes rushing into the room. He was dressed in a bikini — multicolored bikini, I may add… Looked like a clown, and then he had like a mesh over him. I don’t know who he thought he was going to fool.”

“He’s yelling things like ‘I do not approve of this marriage,'” he said. “Like I’m gonna marry this girl or something… She was Bulgarian, she claimed. And I guess he was supposed to be her Bulgarian father.”

“I guess he thought he was gonna fool me. My God, I’ve been through a lot more stressful things than that idiot,” Giuliani said. “What they were trying to do is get me into a compromising situation, I’m sure.”

At one point Juliet Huddy directly asked Giuliani, “They’re probably going to use this. Let us know now so we can get any skeletons out of the closet. Was there anything that you said or did at any point that you’re going to be regretful of, so we can just talk about it now and get it over with?”

“I don’t think so. I’m trying to remember,” Giuliani said with a bit of a laugh.

As they talked about other people who have been duped by Cohen before, Huddy told Giuliani, “We would’ve been very disappointed with you if you didn’t figure out the punking before the punking actually happened.”

“Oh my God, I would — imagine?” Giuliani responded.

