Preet Bharara Under Fire for Tweeting He’s ‘Tired of Subsidizing Kentucky’: ‘Sh*tposting From the Home of Wall Street’

By Joe DePaoloApr 27th, 2020, 1:08 pm

Former Southern District of New York attorney Preet Bharara is being called out on Twitter for a tweet in which he said he is “sick and tired of subsidizing Kentucky.”

The ex-federal prosecutor, who made scores of appearances on CNN leading up to the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, made the comment amid the controversy over remarks from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) — who said last week he would rather states file for Bankruptcy, rather than provide a large relief package to fund state and local governments. (President Donald Trump has also picked up on this theme, questioning — in a Monday tweet — why “poorly run” states should be bailed out.)

Bharara, in response, directed his ire on McConnell’s constituents.

After being called out for training his outrage on Kentucky citizens rather than Mitch McConnell, Bharara doubled down.

Matt Jones, a prominent talk show host in Kentucky — who recently authored a New York Times bestselling book denouncing McConnell, and flirted heavily with running against the majority leader in the fall — ripped Bharara for his remarks.

“If you ever want to know why people in Kentucky don’t trust National Democrats and vote against them, quotes like this are proof positive,” Jones wrote.

Kentucky elected Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear last November, but has not voted for a Democratic Senator since 1994, and has not gone blue in the presidential election since 1996.

Bharara’s comments came under bipartisan criticism Monday:

