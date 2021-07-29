President Biden Officially Calls on States, Territories, Municipalities to Pay Unvaccinated to Get The Shot

The Treasury Department on Thursday announced that President Joe Biden is encouraging municipal and state governments to offer $100 payments for unvaccinated individuals to get vaccinated, a story which the White House later confirmed.

Reports from both CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor broke the news, which comes just a day after New York City mayor Bill de Blasio announced the payment plan for his city.

The offer of payment as incentive is authorized by policy of the Treasury Department, which on Thursday they clarified permits the use of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds disbursed under the American Recovery Act for that purpose.

“For these governments and the communities they represent, no task is more urgent than turning the tide on the pandemic, and there is no better tool than vaccination,” the Dept. says. “This is why Treasury is encouraging state, territorial, and local governments to use the funds to enhance their vaccination efforts, including by providing individual vaccine incentives.”

A press release from Treasury explains the incentive program in more detail, and includes President Biden’s call to action.

“Today, the President is calling on state, territorial, and local governments to provide $100 payments for every newly vaccinated American, as an extra incentive to boost vaccination rates, protect communities, and save lives. Treasury stands ready to give technical assistance to state and local governments so that they may use the funds effectively to support increased vaccination in their communities, and Treasury will partner with the Department of Health and Human Services throughout this effort.

