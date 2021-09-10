President Biden Reflects on 20th Anniversary of 9/11: ‘We Honor All Those Who Risked and Gave Their Lives’

President Joe Biden posted a message Friday a day before September 11th, marking 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attack.

“To the families of the 2977 people, from more than 90 nations, killed on September 11th, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America and the world commemorate you and your loved ones. The pieces of your soul,” the president said.

“We honor all those who risked and gave their lives in the minutes, hours, months, and years afterwards,” Biden continued, applauding the bravery and courage of the first responders, medical professionals, and average citizens who did what they could to help fellow Americans.

“No matter how much time has passed,” he said, “these commemorations bring everything painfully back as if you just got the news a few seconds ago. And so on this day, Jill and I hold you close in our hearts and send you our love.”

“We hope that 20 years later, the memory of your beloved brings a smile to your lips, even while still bringing a tear to your eye.”

The president talked about the “true sense of national unity” after 9/11, and also addressed the fear of and attacks against Muslim-Americans in the wake of the attacks.

You can watch the president’s remarks above.

