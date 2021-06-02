<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Students graduating from Wilberforce University, an historically Black university in Ohio, got an unexpected – and welcome – surprise at their commencement ceremony.

“Because we are in awe of your strength and perseverance, because you have made your family and yourselves proud, because you have shown the work, because you have shown you are capable of doing work under difficult circumstances, because you represent the best of your generation, we wish to give you a fresh start,” university President Elfred Anthony Pinkard announced to the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021. “So therefore, the Wilberforce University board of trustees has authorized me to forgive any debt.”

Pinkard’s announcement was met with cheers and applause.

“Your accounts have been cleared,” Pinkard added, “and you don’t owe Wilberforce anything. Congratulations.”

According to a press release from the university, more than $375,000 in debt owed by students to Wilberforce have been cleared. The Washington Post reported that the 166 graduates are still responsible for repaying federal, state, or private loans.

Around 45 million people hold $1.7 trillion in education loans, with Black college graduates having more debt, on average, than White college graduates.

In 2019, billionaire and philanthropist Robert F. Smith told graduates of historically Black Morehouse College that he would pay off the student debt of the entire class of 400 students.

