A road sign placed in front of the Russian Embassy in Washington D.C. has unofficially renamed the street “President Zelensky Way” as a way to honor Ukraine’s president.

Claude Taylor, who founded the anti-Donald Trump Mad Dog PAC in 2017 and has been rating rooms throughout the pandemic, is the man behind the confrontational tribute to Volodymyr Zelensky.

At Russian Embassy in DC… now located on President Zelensky Way. pic.twitter.com/zmShDvEqQS — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) March 6, 2022

Taylor posted pictures of his work to Twitter on Sunday, racking up 26.5K likes and nearly 5,000 retweets so far.

While speaking to Insider, Taylor explained that the street sign works as a form of silent protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin following his full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s a symbolic gesture. It’s really just meant to symbolize what we and lots of Americans feel about what’s going on in Ukraine,” Claude Taylor said. “It’s obvious the depth and the extent of the war crimes and the tragedy that has befallen Ukraine thanks to one man, thanks to Putin.”

“This is just a peaceful, nonviolent, silent form of protest,” he added, admitting he was not sure if the sign would eventually be taken down by embassy staff.

The political activist has a history of putting up signs as a way to protest certain leaders, yet had generally focused on members of the GOP.

Taylor, for example, put up a sign that said, “Matt Gaetz Wants to ‘Date’ Your Child,” following reports that the Florida congressman was involved in a sex trafficking scandal.

The Mad Dog PAC had put up a similar sign to the one honoring Zelensky after Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated by Saudi officials in 2018.

Taylor and his group installed a sign that said “Khashoggi Way” sign in front of the Saudi Embassy in D.C.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com