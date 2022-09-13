Prince Andrew to Don Royal Uniform During Final Vigil While Prince Harry Won’t

The Duke of York – despite having been connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – will reportedly be allowed to don his royal uniform during the final vigil to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, while Prince Harry won’t.

The queen died on Thursday at the age of 96 after more than 70 years on the throne – the longest in the history of the British monarchy.

“UPDATE: Only working members of Royal Family will wear military uniform for ceremonial events honouring The Queen over next week: procession and service in Edinburgh today, coffin procession to Westminster Hall (and vigil that follows), state funeral, final committal in Windsor,” tweeted royal reporter Omid Scobie on Monday.

UPDATE: Only working members of Royal Family will wear military uniform for ceremonial events honouring The Queen over next week: procession and service in Edinburgh today, coffin procession to Westminster Hall (and vigil that follows), state funeral, final committal in Windsor. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 12, 2022

Scobie reported that Prince Andrew will be allowed to wear a uniform only at the last vigil for his mother.

“As a non-working member of the family, Prince Andrew will not wear uniform to above events. However, “as a special mark of respect”, a royal source says he will at the final vigil in Westminster Hall. The Palace have yet to say whether this exception also applies to Prince Harry,” he tweeted.

As a non-working member of the family, Prince Andrew will not wear uniform to above events. However, “as a special mark of respect”, a royal source says he will at the final vigil in Westminster Hall. The Palace have yet to say whether this exception also applies to Prince Harry. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 12, 2022

Scobie eventually got confirmation that Prince Harry would not be allowed to wear a uniform.

“CONFIRMED: I understand that, unlike Prince Andrew at final vigil, Prince Harry will NOT be allowed to wear uniform at any ceremonial events. No doubt a huge blow for the Duke of Sussex, who served for 10 years and this morning spoke of the Queen being his “commander-in-chief,” he tweeted.

CONFIRMED: I understand that, unlike Prince Andrew at final vigil, Prince Harry will NOT be allowed to wear uniform at any ceremonial events . No doubt a huge blow for the Duke of Sussex, who served for 10 years and this morning spoke of the Queen being his “commander-in-chief”. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 12, 2022

“Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother,” said a spokesperson for him in a Tuesday statement. “His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Harry, along with his wife, Meghan Markle, left their royal duties in January 2020 and moved to the United States.

Andrew allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old, Virginia Giuffre, who was one of Epstein’s victims.

Andrew denied the allegation and no criminal charges have been brought against him. A civil suit was settled out of court earlier this year. Andrew stepped away from royal duties in 2019 and was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages earlier this year.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com