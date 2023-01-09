Prince Harry Reveals He Continues to Question Princess Diana’s ‘Unexplained’ Death

Prince Harry revealed he still questions the circumstances surrounding Princess Diana’s death and even believed as a child that she had faked her death to escape her life.

In revealing interviews from Sunday evening, Harry opened up to both Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes and Tom Bradby of ITV to discuss his upcoming memoir, Spare. The book, which is set to be released on Tuesday, offers an inside look at royal life and the trials Harry faced — one of which was the loss of his mother in 1997.

In speaking with Bradby, the prince said he still questions her ‘unexplained’ death, over 25 years later.

“Do you still have questions about that night? I mean, do you — is there anything about that night that you worry is still unexplained?” Bradby asked.

“A lot of things that are unexplained,” Harry replied.

“But I’ve been asked before whether I want to open up a, you know, another inquiry. I don’t really see the point at this stage,” he added.

In speaking with Cooper on 60 Minutes, Harry revealed that for several years, he firmly believed his mother had faked her death and started a new life somewhere else.

“For a long — for a long time, I just refused to accept that she was — she was gone. Part of, you know, she would never do this to us. But also part of, maybe this is all part of a plan,” he said.

“I mean, you — you really believed that maybe she had just decided to disappear for a time,” Cooper clarified.

“For a time and then that she would call us and we would go and join her,” Harry replied.

Harry elaborated that he believed this explanation for many years and even claimed his brother Prince William shared the same speculation.

“You write in the book, you’d say, ‘I’d often say it to myself first thing in the morning. Maybe this is the day. Maybe this is the day that she’s gonna reappear,'” Cooper read.

“Hope — I had huge amounts of hope,” Harry replied.

Harry explained that he even looked at the police report from the car crash that killed his mother as a form of proof to help him come to terms with the reality of her death.

